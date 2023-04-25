3,000 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,615. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.