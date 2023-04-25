4,470 Shares in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU) Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSU opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

