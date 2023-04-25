4,587 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

