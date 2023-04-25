524 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. AutoZone makes up 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,687.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,177. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,505.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,451.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

