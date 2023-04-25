54,641 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,621,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.