6,075 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,594 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,124,000 after purchasing an additional 344,513 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,114 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

