75,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Bricktown Capital LLC

Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,537 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 968,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,527. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

