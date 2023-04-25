ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $698.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,345.71 or 0.99982929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002123 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $50.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.