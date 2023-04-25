Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169,160 shares during the period. Mercury General accounts for about 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Mercury General by 55.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 47.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

