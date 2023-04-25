AC Immune (ACIU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.

AC Immune Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AC Immune

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

