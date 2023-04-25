Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

About Accolade

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

