Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.31.
Accolade stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
