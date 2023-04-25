Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $708,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,419 shares of company stock worth $1,945,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.63. The stock had a trading volume of 311,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,586. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.49. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

