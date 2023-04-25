Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.06.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

