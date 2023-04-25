Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.38

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 125778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 178.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 142,771 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

