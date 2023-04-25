Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.39

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 6489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.17.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

See Also

