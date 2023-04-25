Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.39

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 6489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALFVY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

