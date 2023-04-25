Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alfen from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Alfen alerts:

Alfen Price Performance

OTC:ALFNF opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.73. Alfen has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $90.75.

About Alfen

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.