Algorand Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.98 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $41.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,924,258 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,199,099 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.