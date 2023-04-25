Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Align Technology has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $363.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $378.98.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

