Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

