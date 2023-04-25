AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,798,000 after buying an additional 161,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

