AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

