AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,137 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 140,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

