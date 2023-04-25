AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMC stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 85,055,375 shares of company stock valued at $167,474,565 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,826,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

