AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
DIT opened at $184.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.42.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.