AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $184.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $152.50 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

