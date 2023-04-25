Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $109,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.