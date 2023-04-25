Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
