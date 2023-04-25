Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

