Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

