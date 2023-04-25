American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after acquiring an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $157.66. 816,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $183.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

