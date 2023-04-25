American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 64,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 444,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 23.7% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 14.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

