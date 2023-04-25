Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $1,814,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.