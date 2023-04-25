Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT at $23.10

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

