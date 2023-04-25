Analyzing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 27.88% 10.41% 2.98% Macerich -7.69% -2.19% -0.81%

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 2 3 0 2.60 Macerich 4 3 2 0 1.78

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $12.36, indicating a potential upside of 43.02%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $12.22, indicating a potential upside of 24.97%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Macerich.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 4.42 $29.78 million $0.60 14.40 Macerich $859.16 million 2.45 -$66.07 million ($0.30) -32.60

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Macerich on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

