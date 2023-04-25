Analyzing Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) & Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) and Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) are both technology services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Playtech pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duck Creek Technologies pays out -1,309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Playtech pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duck Creek Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Playtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $310.08 million 8.38 -$15.06 million ($0.11) -172.64 Playtech N/A N/A N/A $0.51 13.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Playtech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.6% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Playtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Playtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A Playtech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and Playtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Playtech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment consists of casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other. The Gaming B2C segment is focused on the gaming operations of Snaitech, Sun bingo, and other B2C. The Financial segment is involved in the B2C activities. The company was founded on January 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

