Analyzing Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Rivals

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.06 Reborn Coffee Competitors $1.97 billion $180.09 million 1.51

Analyst Ratings

Reborn Coffee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reborn Coffee and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4246 5545 262 2.53

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 499.13%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.15% -17.57% 1.15%

Summary

Reborn Coffee competitors beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

