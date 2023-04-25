Analyzing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.46, suggesting that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% Yubo International Biotech -1,155.51% N/A -33.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precision Optics and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A Yubo International Biotech $100,000.00 102.70 -$1.21 million N/A N/A

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Yubo International Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store, and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for the treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

