Andrew David Oddie Sells 2,437 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 2,437 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,152.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,334 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $19,768.98.

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 570 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $5,608.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 659,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 million, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,599,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Funko by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 447,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

