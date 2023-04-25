Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.78 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $58.78 million and $32,263.96 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,004.16 or 0.07336827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

