Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $88.40 million and $1.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

