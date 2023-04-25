Ardor (ARDR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $89.05 million and $1.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00062172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.