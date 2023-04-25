Argus Trims United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price to $280.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Argus from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.75.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $182,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $182,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,080,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,801.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $50,956,671. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

