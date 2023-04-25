Argyle Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,254,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,579,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

