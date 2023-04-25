Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.9% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $166.34. 97,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

