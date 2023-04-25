Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY23 guidance at $6.83-$7.43 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $232.83 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $244.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.