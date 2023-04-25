AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Stories

