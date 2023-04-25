Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Augmedix Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 195.91% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

