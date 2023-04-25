Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $225,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.