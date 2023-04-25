Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,129 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $213.31. 186,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.