Avery Dennison (AVY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its FY23 guidance at $9.15-9.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.15-$9.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $179.12 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

