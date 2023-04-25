Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Further Reading

